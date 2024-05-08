Kira Miner: Warm, sunny and breezy Wednesday

We're seeing cooler temperatures but it is still warm and windy. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s spring in New Mexico so it should come as no surprise that we’ll see warm, sunny and breezy conditions with higher fire danger Wednesday.

The National Weather Service posted a high wind watch for the Albuquerque metro and a wind advisory for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. They also posted a red flag warning for much of the state.

Thursday will bring isolated storms to northern New Mexico. Then, it’ll stay dry and warm in the south.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.