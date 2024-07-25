Kira Miner: Warm with hazy sunshine and scattered storms

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

Kira Miner: Morning Forecast | July 25, 2024

It's going to be warm with hazy sunshine and scattered storms Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a warm Thursday with a high-pressure ridge bringing hazy sunshine and scattered storms to New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: