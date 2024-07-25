Kira Miner: Warm with hazy sunshine and scattered storms
It's going to be warm with hazy sunshine and scattered storms Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a warm Thursday with a high-pressure ridge bringing hazy sunshine and scattered storms to New Mexico.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos