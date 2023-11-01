Kira Miner: Warmer and more seasonable temperatures Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be a little warmer and more seasonable Wednesday across New Mexico and much of our area.

We’ll warm up from the 20s and 30s, even single-digits in Grants and Raton this morning, to readings mostly in the 60s. Some places may see temperatures above or below that too.

We’re going to see some nice sunshine as the week goes on. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

