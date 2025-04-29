Kira Miner: Windy with some storm chances in New Mexico

Active weather for the rest of the week as a couple of storm systems bring increased precipitation chances, some mountain snow, and even a few thunderstorms.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Active weather for the rest of the week as a couple of storm systems bring increased precipitation chances, some mountain snow, and even a few thunderstorms.

A backdoor front will be making its way through northeast New Mexico Monday morning and reach the central mountain chain at around sunrise.

Gusty gap winds are expected for the Santa Fe and Albuquerque metros during the morning hours.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: