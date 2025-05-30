Kirtland Air Fiesta 2025 returns this weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend in the Albuquerque skies, and we're not talking about hot air balloons.

The long-awaited Air Fiesta is returning to Kirtland Air Force Base this weekend after a six-year break.

Organizers are promising quite the show. They’re bringing out their fighter jets, helicopters and parachute teams for special aerial demonstrations all weekend long.

“We don’t want people to think that we’re just the military base that nobody wants to go to. We’re all people as well, and that’s why we want to showcase this off for everybody,” said KAFB Major Matthew Olivero.

The kind folks at Kirtland invited Griffin Rushton on a special flight to show off one of their more complicated aerial maneuvers.

“What you guys did today was helicopter air-to-air refueling. This is where the MC-130 as a tanker aircraft, will put out hoses for receiver aircraft to refuel off of us,” said Olivero.

It was windy, so it took a few tries, but the helicopter pilots eventually got the connector in the hose.

“On normal days, it’s still tough, but a little bit easier when you don’t have the drone going up and down the entire time,” Olivero said.

Olivero told KOB 4 this midair refueling exercise was just an appetizer for this year’s Air Fiesta.

“You’ll see flips and turns and jets going by really fast, making loud noise,” said Olivero.

Kirtland officials say inviting the community on base for the big show is actually a directive from national Air Force leaders.

“General Alvin, has made it a point to have installations and Air Force units spend more time reaching out to the community, and try to rebuild that relationship, and make sure that you know the community/taxpayers, understand where their money is going,” said Robert Smith, with KAFB’s Public Affairs Office.

There are two full days of special events and demonstrations planned for this year’s Air Fiesta.

“Just like anybody else who takes pride in their job, we do as well. And so we love showing this stuff off,” said Olivero.

The Kirtland Air Fiesta makes its triumphant return Saturday, and it’s completely free. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and then the flying starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

For more event information, click here.