Kirtland Air Force Base ID’s airman recovered from Elephant Butte Lake

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. – We’re learning more about the Kirtland airman whose body was recovered from Elephant Butte Lake Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Kirtland Air Force Base officials identified him as 22-year-old airman first class Me’lik Etienne. He disappeared while visiting the lake Saturday evening.

Representatives from Kirtland Air Force Base say alcohol was not involved in this incident.

Etienne had been married for only two weeks. He also leaves behind his parents, and a sister.

A colonel from Kirtland says Etienne was a “bright spot in the squadron, and embodied the energy, dedication, and selflessness that defines this unit.”

