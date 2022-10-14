La Cueva-West Mesa 89-62 duel highlights Thursday HS football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva and West Mesa faced off in a Thursday night high school football duel that, just by the 89-62 score alone, could pass for a basketball game.

The 151 combined points set a new state record for the most points scored by both teams in an 11-man football game. The previous record was 130 combined points scored during a 76-54 Roswell-Lovington match in 2019.

West Mesa put up a strong first quarter, with 21 points scored opposite of La Cueva’s seven points. La Cueva responded strongly, though, as they put up 40 points to West Mesa’s 21 – putting La Cueva at 47 and West Mesa at 42 leading into halftime.

