La Ristra balloon returns to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re still about five months away from this year’s Balloon Fiesta, but an iconic New Mexican balloon will soon be back in the skies.

The 128-foot La Ristra hot air balloon has been folded up in the back of a trailer in Wisconsin for a few years now, but it’s back in Albuquerque.

We first told you about this special balloon a few weeks ago.

Longtime pilot, Mike Shrum, told us he’s getting older and after relocating to the Midwest, he decided it was time to say goodbye. So he put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and it didn’t take long for Visit Albuquerque and Rainbow Ryders to close the deal.

“We are grateful to Mike Shrum for knowing that New Mexico is where it belongs. For Visit Albuquerque, it just reaffirms our commitment to be able to showcase what makes this place so unique. And so for in this case, it is chile and ballooning all brought together with La Ristra,” said Tania Armenta, president & CEO of Visit Albuquerque.