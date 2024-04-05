Laguna Burger prepares to open in Rio Rancho

Laguna Burger is getting ready for its big debut in Rio Rancho. Employees are working full steam ahead to welcome customers on April 18.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The World Famous Laguna Burger is getting ready for its big debut in Rio Rancho. Employees are working full steam ahead to welcome customers on April 18, 2024.

“Everyone has been very excited and coming up to the door every day all day long asking when we are opening so I think this is a great transition for us. We are really happy to be part of Rio Rancho now,” said Ryan Westerman, the Laguna Burger area manager.

Westerman said their location inside Latitudes was no mistake, taking them back to their roots.

“Coming into Rio Rancho I think it was just a natural transition pairing with Latitudes I think it is a throwback to our original location inside the pitstop gas stations on 1-40 Route 66, makes sense for us,” said the area manager.

Laguna Burger isn’t the only business opening up in Rio Rancho. Sadie’s and Raising Cane’s also have their sights set on the City of Vision.

“They have identified that we are an outstanding market, we meet all the income demographics, we have low crime, the business folks that are investing they see we have a lower interest rate because of the lower crime,” said Jerry Schalow, the president & CEO of the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber.

The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber is helping a handful of franchises select their location.

“Dutch Brothers is a great example they put their locations here in Rio Rancho first, saw what great success they had and then they went east. It creates that dynamic that Rio Rancho is a great place to identify your brand,” he said.