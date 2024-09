The landfill closed Wednesday afternoon so fire crews could contain the fire.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you saw smoke in the skies to the west Wednesday, it was because of a fire at the Cerro Colorado landfill in southwest Albuquerque.

The landfill had to close Wednesday afternoon after a fire started around 3 p.m. Bernalillo County fire crews did contain the fire.

There is no word when the landfill will reopen.