Landlord charged with murder after allegedly beating former tenant with baseball bat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A landlord arrested for allegedly beating his former tenant with a baseball bat is officially charged with murder.

Derek DePalma is still in the Bernalillo County jail. According to investigators, neighbors near Second and Candelaria called police after they saw the beating through their surveillance cameras.

Police found the victim’s body Thursday in the East Mountains. According to court documents, the suspect’s girlfriend told police the victim was harassing them after they evicted him.

