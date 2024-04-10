Lapel video shows police response to shooting aftermath

Body cam video is showing the chaos and confusion seconds after a family's life changed forever last week.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Body cam video is showing the chaos and confusion seconds after a family’s life changed forever last week.

Police believe Pablo Padilla shot and killed his wife in front of their three children before rushing her to UNM’s Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

That shooting put the hospital on lockdown for hours. Now, we’re seeing exactly how police sorted out what happened so quickly after the shooting.

Police say Padilla’s story didn’t match up with the evidence. Ultimately, they say they determined Padilla shot his wife, Desirae Lussow, in the family’s vehicle during a domestic dispute.

Their three children, a 15 year old, a 3 year old, and a 1 year old were in the backseat.

Body camera footage from Rio Rancho police shows how they handled the case immediately after the shooting.

Police say Padilla and the teenager got into a fight in the family’s white SUV as Padilla was driving them from Ribera to Rio Rancho to pick up an impounded car. That’s when Lussow apparently got involved.

They say she started fighting with Padilla, who picked up an AR-15 he kept in the SUV and shot her in the head. That’s when Padilla rushed the family to Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Not long after police arrest him in the hospital, you can hear Padilla trying to cast doubt about who killed his wife. He says, “If she’s alive, ask her who shot her, please.”

Officers didn’t have much interaction with Padilla because they were waiting for detectives to interview him at the police station. But he repeats the request in different words when he’s in the back of the police car.

We never see inside the family’s SUV, but you can see evidence of a shooting from the outside. The back passenger window is shattered with a baby seat directly inside.

While Padilla tries to insinuate his stepson may have killed his wife, officers recount the story the teen told them about how he tried to wrestle the gun away from Padilla while Padilla was still driving.

Later in the video, we hear Padilla insisting he’s not going to jail. On his way to the police station, he also asked police where his children were, saying he wanted them with him and that they’d be safe.

They also found meth on him when he was being questioned.

Padilla is in jail as of Tuesday night. He’s facing first-degree murder charges and is supposed to face a judge next week.