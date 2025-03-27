Las Cruces mayor talks next steps following deadly park shooting

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez supports a special session to address juvenile crime. He wants harsher punishments for youthful offenders.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The immediate danger to the public is over in Las Cruces. Now, the focus is on mourning the victims and what happens next after the mass shooting Friday night.

The question so many people are asking is, could the city have done anything to crack down on the kind of pop-up car parties that were the setting for the shooting?

The shooting killed three teens, injured more than a dozen others and scarred a community on a deeper level.

The chaos came as lawmakers closed out a 60-day session where juvenile justice reform was supposed to be a top priority.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez supports a special session to address juvenile crime. He wants harsher punishments for youthful offenders.

Emroqiez says the city is already doing more to tackle crime.

“It’s saddening and sickening that it did happen,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez says he’s very aware of unsanctioned car meetups.

“You could say there’s a zero tolerance, but the reality is it was going as they get moved from one location to another and these events do take place behind people’s backs,” said Enriquez.

KOB 4 asked if he’s thinking about a citywide curfew like the City of Deming.

“When it comes to a curfew, it’s a very touchy subject. It’s one of those that impedes in people’s constitutional rights, and it’s always very difficult that is something we can look at definitely we can look at our parks the hours they’re open and the hours they’re closed,” said Enriquez.

Las Cruces already has plans to address crime, like adding a Real Time Crime Center similar to Albuquerque’s.

“We had to get the facility ready, we had to do the construction the design the installing of screens and then the installation of the cameras, so all that took time,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez also promised a park ranger, but Las Cruces state Rep. Sarah Silva says she saw one of these unsanctioned car shows in 2024.

“My husband and I had a game plan, like, what happens if shots get fired? Where do we take the kid? Where do we go?” said Silva.

She and state Sen. Joseph Cervantes say state laws are only a piece of the puzzle

“I think should be pretty self-evident that we didn’t have the law enforcement presence. And that’s not going to happen with passing more laws and more bills,” said state Sen Joseph Cervantes.

Enriquez says he supports the police department and wants to help with recruiting, but counters there needs to be stronger laws.

“Yes, we have laws and the law are there and that’s why we’re responding to those. But why are we responding to so many? Because people are not being held accountable, the punishment is not there and that’s what we need to change,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez says he also plans to speak with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about getting more budget and resources at the state level. Adding, he is expecting her to make a visit to the city in the near future