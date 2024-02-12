Las Cruces officer stabbed, killed in the line of duty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An officer with the Las Cruces Police Department has died after he was stabbed by a suspect Sunday afternoon.

According to LCPD, Jonah Hernandez has been with the department for two years. He was stabbed at least once after responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive.

Police say Hernandez was taken to the MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police believe Hernandez was stabbed by the suspect who allegedly was trespassing. So far, the investigation has also revealed that suspect was shot and killed by a witness.

A witness then utilized Hernandez’s police radio to call for help, according to LCPD.

Police have not released the name of that suspect at this time. They say he is 29 years old.

Officer Hernandez leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

