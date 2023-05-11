Las Tusas Fire grows to over 1,000 acres in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Evacuations are in place as crews battle the Las Tusas fire, first reported Wednesday on private land in San Miguel County.

The fire, estimated at over 1,000 acres in size, reportedly burned down structures. Emergency crews are assessing the damage and warning the fire is threatening multiple other structures.

Officials ordered evacuations for residents along Highway 94, from Canoncito to the intersection of Highways 266 and 94.

Residents can evacuate to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center on North Grand Avenue in Las Vegas or Storrie Lake State Park near Las Vegas.

The fire is burning west of Sapello. According to NMSP, the fire crossed Highway 94 and is heading rapidly northeast toward State Road 518.

Authorities have reopened State Road 518 near milepost 12. Highways 94 and 266 are closed.

Officials shut off the power in the following areas along Highway 94: San Ignacio, Tierra Monte, Sapello, Canoncito de Manulitas. They’re asking for patience and understanding.

A KOB 4 viewer sent in a picture showing smoke and cars pulled over on the side of the road.

The fire is burning near the eastern edge of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scar from 2022.

