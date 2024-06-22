Las Vegas business owner talks evacuation following flooding

On Friday night, officials issued a mandatory evacuation for anyone living south of Mile Marker 4 off of NM Highway 65 down to Hot Springs Avenue.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — San Miguel County Commissioner Harold Garcia sent KOB 4 videos, showing high water levels at the Gallinas River – several people had to evacuate.

Some issues are still lingering Saturday, parts of the Gallinas River Park and the bridge are closed off. More rain could be on the way Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, officials issued a mandatory evacuation for anyone living south of Mile Marker 4 off of NM Highway 65 down to Hot Springs Avenue. They also recommended anyone who lives just 250 feet from the Gallinas River to evacuate as well.

KOB 4 crews got into town around noon and saw some light rain. The water is lower but still gushing.

We spoke to the business owner of Waldero’s Wich’s, Paul Segura. He owns the shop with his wife, it sits just two stores down from the river.

“It just got a little concerning, because you just saw a lot more traffic of people curious, getting on the bridge as the water was, it was really high up about a couple of feet from actually overtaking the bridge and getting my own land. So that made it a little concern, and then just hard because I had to evacuate my restaurant before I could fully finish, like shutting down,” said Segura.

Segura’s restaurant and his home are OK. He says if the water rose any higher, the basement of the shop could’ve impacted the structural integrity of the building.

Segura says getting back home was tricky because firefighters were blocking off roads. He added that he understood why the firefighters were there because some parts of where he lives on 8th St. were flooded, but his home was not.

City and county officials alike told us a big challenge Friday night was getting people to obey their orders.

We also heard some people were moving caution tape and road closed signs.

When it comes to rain and flooding, remember looks can be deceiving, and to “Turn around, don’t drown.” Just a foot of water can carry your car.