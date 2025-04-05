Las Vegas man charged with murder after deadly shooting

A 21-year-old is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed someone with a shotgun.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – A 21-year-old is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed someone with a shotgun.

New Mexico State Police say Trevor Szalai and Cody Ramone got into a fight on Tuesday afternoon. At one point, Szalai was shot.

When officers got to the scene, they say Ramone was trying to help him, but he ultimately died.

Ramone is now facing second-degree murder charges.

Police are still investigating.