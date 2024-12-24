Latest on Christmas Day storm in parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dry and warm weather will remain through Christmas Eve before a weak winter storm impact parts of the state on Christmas Day.

Light snow accumulation is likely across the northern mountains and Raton Pass, resulting in some slick roads and minor travel impacts.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are possible across the southern and southwest mountains, and the eastern plains on Christmas as well.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

