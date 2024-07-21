Lavender in the Village Festival returns to Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

LOS RANCHOS de ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People had their chance to get their hands on all things lavender at the Lavender in the Village Festival in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

It’s been going on for 30 years and bills itself as the largest lavender fest in the southwest. Farmers around the region showed up to show their wears and make connections. For some in remote locations, this is the main location where they get to show off their crops to the public.

“If you haven’t been here, please come. It’s a great place to be with other people. You can talk with other people, see how the lavender is planted,” said Penny Winn, of Turquoise Trail Lavender Farm.

You will have to wait until next year for the main festival. However, Electric Playhouse is hosting an immersive lavender yoga event Sunday morning. Steel Bender Brewing is also hosting an event at the end of the month to benefit Lavender in the Village.