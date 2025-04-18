Law enforcement urges drivers to use caution during Good Friday pilgrimage

Law enforcement says if you're driving to or along Chimayó expect to see a change in traffic pattern.

CHIMAYÓ , N.M. – Millions of Catholics around the world are marking Good Friday. That includes thousands of the faithful in New Mexico making pilgrimages to holy sites.

KOB 4 spoke with a couple Thursday who say in recent years, they’ve started their walk a day earlier.

Susan and Bryan Ramsey say they’ve walked this same route from Nambe to El Santuario for the past 45-years. Susan says one thing they’re glad to see are how road improvements have evolved.

“In the earlier years, that we were walking it was a treacherous walk there and having to go in and also you worry about the incoming traffic, the road is like a dirt road, and it was kind of slope, a slope towards the canyon and that makes it a bit difficult,” said Susan.

Susan says it’s a three to four-hour walk from Nambe to El Santuario, one they hope to continue for years to come.

Law enforcement says if you’re driving to or along Chimayó expect to see a change in traffic pattern. One lane on 284-285 will be closed to give people a little more room to walk.

New Mexico State Police will be out patrolling in both Chimayó and Tome Hill, and they want to warn drivers to reduce their speed if they see people walking.

It’s best to travel during the day, but if you decide to walk when it’s dark out:

“Make sure you got a plan and to come with a little bit of patience. There will be a lot of people walking, a lot of traffic along the routes to the Santuario. So make sure you are prepared with adequate water. Wearing something that makes it visible to motorists,” said Santa Fe Sheriff Sgt. Oliver McCartney.