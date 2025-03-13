Lawmakers discuss public education bills at Roundhouse

There are efforts to give teachers another pay raise and limit cell phone distractions in the classroom. While there are some disagreements on other bills, there is one just about every lawmaker supports.

“People want this. The majority of the Legislature wants this. New Mexicans want this, rural New Mexico wants this,” said House Floor Minority Leader Gail Armstrong.

Every single House lawmaker approved a bill this week, definitively giving local school districts the final decision on their school year calendars.

“We want local control to decide how many days these children are in schools for the year and how many days a week they’re in school,” said Armstrong.

State law already says school calendars should be based on total instructional hours. But the Public Education Department – and the governor – are still fighting for a 180-day rule, insisting all New Mexico students need to be in class five days a week.

“To truly succeed, we need to fully fund the 180-day school year to guarantee that young people in every school get the attention and instruction that they need,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

That’s despite a recent court ruling in favor of instructional hours.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re wasting taxpayer money fighting a bill, fighting a judgment that’s already been brought down,” said Armstrong.

The bill still needs to make it through the Senate in these final few days – which is possible – and if it does, we’ll be watching to see how the governor responds.