Lawmakers race to pass bills with days left in session

SANTA FE, N.M. – House and Senate lawmakers are still powering through as many bills as they can get through in the final hours of the legislative session while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts her pen to work.

Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday morning ensuring all Indigenous students in New Mexico can wear tribal regalia at high school graduation ceremonies.

The bill sailed through the House and Senate with unanimous support, even though some lawmakers questioned why a bill like this was even necessary.

“We have many students, probably over 300 tribes that are represented in the state of New Mexico, from other tribes around the country. And for all of us to have that opportunity to honor our families, our communities and our tribe, and think that’s a big part of it,” said state Sen. Benny Shendo. “To me, it’s almost a shame that we have to pass a law. I wish that people would just understand and do the right thing, but that’s not happening. So here we are.”

Lujan Grisham is expected to sign that bill, but it’s not clear what she’s planning to do with some other bills approved by lawmakers. That includes a bipartisan proposal definitively letting local school districts choose the number of days in their school year calendars.

The governor and the Public Education Department recently tried implementing a 180-day rule despite state law already saying school years are to be based on total instructional hours.

A judge struck down that 180-day rule, and lawmakers unanimously approved a bill making sure that sticks.

“People want this. The majority of the Legislature wants this. New Mexicans want this. Rural New Mexico wants this,” said House Minority Floor Leader Gail Armstrong.

Lawmakers also sent the governor a bill opening the door for psychedelic-assisted therapies in New Mexico, something researchers are calling a game changer for treating all sorts of mental illnesses. It’s not clear where the governor sits on this one either.

The Senate spent several hours debating the $10.8 billion state budget proposal Wednesday, the largest in state history, before eventually approving it and sending it back over to the House.

But it was clear Republican lawmakers are uneasy with recent state spending trends.

“This budget is disappointing. I don’t know any other state that’s increased their state budget by 75% in the last six years,” said state Sen. Jay Block.

The 60-day legislative session ends at noon Saturday, and we’ll see what other bills lawmakers get across the finish line before then.