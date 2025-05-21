LCPD share details on shooting death of Josiah Perrault

There's new information about a shooting involving a Las Cruces police officer, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Josiah Perrault.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – There’s new information about a shooting involving a Las Cruces police officer, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Josiah Perrault.

This happened in early May, across the street from Lynn Middle School.

An officer saw a confrontation between two teens who were walking and another group of teens in a white sedan. They allegedly had guns in the car.

According to witnesses, the groups separated but later met up again. Perrault exits the car and begins chasing the two walking with a gun in his hands.

“One of the subjects being chased was struck by gunfire believed to have come from Mr. Perrault. The officer intervened, discharging their service weapon, and Mr. Perrault was struck at least once by gunfire.”

Perrault was pronounced dead at the scene. The other teen was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.