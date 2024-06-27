Legislative council approves the hiring of full-time aides

The legislative council approved a measure Monday allowing lawmakers to hire a full-time staff member.

Most lawmakers were in favor of hiring their own aides. In fact, Monday’s vote was unanimous and bipartisan, but there are still a few who are pushing back on this decision.

Present members of the legislative council voted in favor of a measure that allows lawmakers to hire one full-time aide. Many consider this the first step toward modernization.

“What we’re asking for is to have the paid Legislature to have a longer session and to have staff. So this is the first time we’ve ever been able to kind of break that barrier. And the Legislature voted for us for the first time in our entire history to have staff for the New Mexico State legislators,” said state Rep. Susan Herrera.

These new legislative aides can expect to make anywhere from $49,000 to $77,000 a year, depending on experience.

Certain lawmakers will be able to hire an aide as soon as Sept. 1. Newly-elected lawmakers will have to wait until April.

“I was a former congressional staffer. So I really understand the importance of staff, and how you manage staff and what you do to make it the next step to help you work for your district,” Herrera said.

While some lawmakers – like Herrera – have always backed staffing efforts, others were not as quick to come around.

“I voted against that every chance I got. But since it passed and since they have ruled well-written rules to do this. I plan to use a staffer to reach my constituents. There’s always someone calling me needing assistance with state or federal government,” said Sen. Pat Woods.

Woods says he also opposes other modernization efforts, like longer sessions and paying lawmakers.

“As far as paid legislators, I know that many young people in their mind say, ‘Well, I can’t do this because I have to make a living. Before I can become a legislator.’ But I don’t know how you can get any closer to the people unless you keep your job, keep doing what you’re doing, and experiencing what’s important in the workplace. What’s important to your towns and cities,” Woods said.

But other lawmakers argue having a volunteer Legislature only creates unnecessary barriers.

“Right now we say it’s only the rich, the retired or the resourceful, who can run for office in New Mexico. And we hope to break it wide open so that every person of any every income level is eligible to run for office,” Woods said.

For longer sessions and paying lawmakers to become a reality, changes would have to be made to the state’s Constitution. So those efforts will take longer.

If you wanna hear the full conversation with Herrera and Woods, tune in to Eye on New Mexico on Saturday and Sunday.