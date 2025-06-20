Levi Chavez breaks silence 12 years after acquittal

It was a murder case that captivated New Mexicans for years, and a trial that gained national attention.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a murder case that captivated New Mexicans for years, and a trial that gained national attention.

It’s been 12 years since a jury found former Albuquerque police officer Levi Chavez not guilty in the death of his wife, Tera. He walked out of the Sandoval County courthouse a free man in 2013.

Now, for the first time since then, he is speaking publicly about his case.

“I was so young when my wife died. I was 26 years old, I was just a little boy,” said Chavez.

Prosecutors claimed Chavez murdered 26-year-old Tera in 2007, and tried to make it look like a suicide, using his APD issued gun.

“When I was indicted, I was scared. Don’t get me wrong, I was scared for sure. But I knew I was going to be found not guilty. I knew It. I just felt it in my heart,” Chavez said.

In the weekslong trial, prosecutors argued Chavez killed Tera to keep her quiet about an alleged staged truck theft for insurance money.

They called several of Chavez’s mistresses, including fellow APD officers, to testify against him.

“For sure, I was not a good husband. I have lots to be shameful for. I was a lost young man,” said Chavez.

Zach Rael: “What was your reaction when you heard, ‘not guilty?'”

Levi Chavez: “Honestly. I knew I was going to be found not guilty. I had this strong sense of peace. To carry something around for so many years, and for it to be over like that. Just like that. So simply. You almost can’t believe it.”

Since then, Chavez graduated from law school and is now a criminal defense attorney in Santa Rosa.

“”I defend people who are going through the worst moments of their lives. They feel like the whole world is against them,” said Chavez. “There is a lot of people that it doesn’t work for. There are people in prison right now, right not today, in jail for things they didn’t do.”

When asked why after all these years he wanted to speak now.

“I’m only giving the interview now because I’m in a different place. I’m on the other side. I’m defending people. I’m proud of that. I look back at the last 18 years, and it’s unbelievable, the things I’m doing today. It’s unbelievable,” Chavez said.

Chavez also wanted to speak because of another case that has gained national attention, the Karen Read saga. He says he can see similarities between their stories.

“I know what it is like. There are not a lot of people who know what it’s like. When they read the verdict, I know the tremendous relief she felt. I’m sure she felt as grateful as I still feel today,” Chavez said.

There are reports Read has also expressed interest in going to law school.

“I think she could make a lot of positive changes to police misconduct, police oversight. She could be a great advocate for those falsely accused,” said Chavez.

Zach Rael: “To the people out there that still think you are guilty, that still think you have something to do with Tera’s death, what do you have to say to them?”

Levi Chavez: “I don’t blame people for not believing me because all they saw was what was on TV. They don’t know me personally.”

When asked about Tera, his former wife and mother of his children:

“I was never allowed to grieve, do you understand? From day one, I had to take up a defensive posture, an extreme defensive posture from day one. I was never given the opportunity to grieve for her. It’s even hard for me to say her name without crying,” Chavez said.

We reached out to Tera’s parents about tonight’s interview, they sent the following statement:

“Speaking with Levi Chavez is a waste of time, unless he wants to tell the whole truth of Tera’s death. His children deserve to know the truth.”