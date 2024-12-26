Light rain and snow showers possible for parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An upper level low pressure system is exiting eastward out of New Mexico and into Texas.

A few low clouds and some areas of fog may linger in portions of northern and eastern New Mexico through the mid-morning, but clearing conditions will take hold before noon.

However, additional weaker weather disturbances will bring a few more light rain and snow showers again late Thursday into Friday, mainly over northern New Mexico.

