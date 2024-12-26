Light rain and snow showers possible for parts of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An upper level low pressure system is exiting eastward out of New Mexico and into Texas.
A few low clouds and some areas of fog may linger in portions of northern and eastern New Mexico through the mid-morning, but clearing conditions will take hold before noon.
However, additional weaker weather disturbances will bring a few more light rain and snow showers again late Thursday into Friday, mainly over northern New Mexico.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos