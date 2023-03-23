Limited precipitation, cooler temperatures Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will move through New Mexico and bring cooler temperatures but limited precipitation Thursday.

Far northern reaches of New Mexico will be about the only area to see any rain. Winds will die down, too.

Only the Carlsbad area is under a wind warning, while a couple of surrounding areas are under wind advisories. It’s nothing compared to the last couple of days when the whole eastern side of the state was under a wind advisory or more.

It’ll be breezy and cooler essentially but it’s going to get warmer.

Steve Stucker shows us how much we’ll warm up, in the full forecast in the video above.