Lobo basketball legend Reuben Douglas dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is mourning the passing of a Lobo basketball legend.

The school announced Reuben Douglas died at the age of 44. He was the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2003, and led the nation in scoring during his senior season. That season he also made a school-record 253 free throws.

Douglas continued his basketball career overseas after graduating.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruben’s family, friends and former teammates, “said UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez. “He was a tremendous Lobo and was recently honored with his inclusion on the Mountain West’s 25th Season Team. Ruben will be missed.”