ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM men’s basketball team is getting ready for the Mountain West tournament.

The first Lobo game is set for Wednesday, and a special fan in Albuquerque, Faith Kuhn, is among the many who are looking forward to it.

Lauren Green shows us the positivity Faith brings to support the team, even through the many difficulties she’s faced in life. Click on the video above for the full story.