The defending Mountain West conference champs took the floor Monday night to open the season against Nicholls University.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos were a really solid basketball team against Nicholls State in the season opener, and they came looking to steal one.

The Lobos get a hard fought win. Final score, 91-84.

