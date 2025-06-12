Lobo Kids Camp to begin in 2 weeks

It's time to go to camp. Lobo's brand-new head coach, Eric Olen, will feature two camps for children from first grade through eighth grade.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s time to go to camp. The Lobo basketball camp is about to open up, and it will feature two camps for children from first grade through eighth grade.

It’ll be Eric Olen’s first camp and will feature two camps for children from first grade through eighth grade.

The two camps will run from June 23 through the 26, and then from July 28 through 31.

For more information, click here.