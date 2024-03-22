Lobos lose to Clemson Tigers in first round of NCAA tournament

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos had their first NCAA tournament game in 10 years Friday. Tipoff was at 1:10 p.m. MT at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

The UNM men’s basketball team was on a hot streak after winning the Mountain West Tournament last weekend. The Lobos were favored by up to 2.5 points.

However, at halftime, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers were up 14 points over the No. 11 Lobos. The final score was 77-56.

The Lobos have finished their historic season with a 26-10 record. Clemson will play No. 4 seed Baylor on Sunday.