The New Mexico Lobos men's basketball team is going to get a real test Friday night as they will face the UCLA Bruins.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is going to get a real test Friday night as they will face the UCLA Bruins.

Lobo’s Head Coach, Richard Pitino, feels that his team is ready to play major competition in the pre-conference season.

Watch the video above for more.