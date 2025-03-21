Lobos to take on Marquette Golden Eagles Friday in Cleveland

Lobos hit the hardwood Thursday at Cleveland's Rocket Arena to prepare for their March Madness first round matchup against Marquette.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lobos hit the hardwood Thursday at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena to prepare for their March Madness first round matchup against Marquette.

Lobo Head Coach Richard Pitino says he expects Friday night’s game against the Golden Eagles to be a tough battle.

“They play on the perimeter a lot offensively. So you may think that they’re not as physical as they are, but they are. It’ll be one of the most physical teams we’ve played all year,” said Pitino.

The players say they’ve learned a lot from last year’s NCAA Tournament loss to Clemson.

“We’re not here just to be here. Like, we know we’re a good team. Last year, we were more excited just to be here, and we got blown out in the first round. So that’s not what we want this year, for sure,” said Donovan Dent, a Lobo basketball player.

“What we want to learn from last year was, the physicality of the game. So we just got to be ready for that,” said Nelly Junior Joseph, another Lobo basketball player.

Being one of just the 14 schools in the Big Dance not from a Power 4 Conference, the Lobos want to prove they and other Mountain West schools are on the same level with all the big names in college basketball.

