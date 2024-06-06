Local advice on how to avoid car sale scams

Car prices, like almost everything else, are going up, and so are scams promising you what seems to be too good of a deal. Here's how you can avoid those scams.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Car prices are rising, especially for used cars, for several reasons and scams are popping up, targeting people looking for a deal.

“Used car prices went up 40% during COVID,” said Marc Powell, the executive director of the New Mexico Independent Auto Dealers Association. “But the problem is that once interest rates went up, new cars are selling much slower, which means there’s also less used cars in the market because people aren’t trading them in.”

Like we said, you have to stay on your toes and on the lookout for dealers claiming to be a legit seller.

“Here are two kinds of private sellers. There are actual owners of the vehicle. And then there are black market dealers, these are like drug dealers, they’re operating totally outside the law, they generally have multiple vehicles for sale,” Powell said.

A new state law also cracks down on what’s called “ghost cars.”

“A ghost car is a car that’s driving around with no tags, no registration, and probably not retitled. Now, these are spectacular fuel, forgive the pun, of vehicles for crime,” Powell said.

During the last New Mexico legislative session, the Legislature passed a law specifying the transfer of open titles is no longer allowed. That’s when you have multiple sales on the single title into a legitimate title.

Powell recommends sticking to authorized dealers for used cars. Also, pay attention to the title.

Bring it to a third-party mechanic for a pre-purchase inspection. Spending $100 could mean saving thousands in the long run.