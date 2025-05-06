Local advocates react after gun violence memorial is taken down

After only a year, the Trump administration decided to take down a memorial for victims of gun violence across the nation.

Local advocates say taking down the exhibit sends the wrong message.

“I would be so disheartened. I would probably fly out today,” said Angel Alire, mother of Devon Heyborne.

That’s how Alire felt after she heard a memorial in Washington, D.C., that honors gun violence victims, was taken down.

“The victims of gun violence should be able to honor their family members without politics getting involved,” Alire said.

Alires’ son, Devon Heyborne, was killed back in 2021. She says there’s a piece of Devon in a different memorial called The Gun Violence Memorial Project, which shows a little description of who he was.

“Like for my son, for his brick, it contained a little Subaru BRZ because that’s what he drove. It contained, his prom bow-tie it contained a little plane because he was going for his pilot license,” said Alire.

Alire says she would be distraught, if her son’s memorial was also taken down.

“I’m not really understanding how taking down the memorial is preserving the right of Americans. As a gun violence advocate, and I know a lot of my peers as well, we definitely are not trying to take away people Second Amendment right,” Alire said.

Miranda Viscoli, the executive director of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, says taking down the memorial is sending the wrong message.

“I took 20 middle schoolers to a mural that we did, and we had one of those walls where they can write their names. Six out of the 20 kids wrote names. So for the President of the United States to have the gall that those lives didn’t matter, shame on him,” said Viscoli.

Viscoli says she’s concerned they’re taking a step back instead of forward, she encourages families to not give up.

“The President of the United States might not have their back, but we will have their back,” Viscoli said.

KOB 4 asked the Department of Justice why it took down The Faces of Gun Violence memorial.

A spokesperson sent us a statement that didn’t really answer that question. It said, “the ATF will continue to honor the memory of all victims of violent crime while at the same time preserving the rights of law-abiding Americans.”