Local advocates speak out following arrest of 11-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From May 5 to June 1, Albuquerque Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and at least three others started with stealing a car and then moved on to burglary and shooting at two people. They hit one of them, and police can’t find the other victim.

“It starts off as little things, social media, these kids they want the likes, they want the attention. The more heinous the crime, the more views they’re getting, and it’s just a sad situation. So there’s no doubt in my mind, it probably would have ended up with a homicide,” said Alicia Otero, co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice.

The group works on crime prevention and advocates for families impacted by gun violence.

Otero explained many of these crimes start over something as simple as a comment online.

“I feel that all the screen time, video games, social media, everything that’s going on, it has desensitized the children, and they have lost respect for human life. People are dying over a dirty look,” said Otero.

Investigators believe that seems to be the case in at least one of the shootings.

On May 29, a man told police four kids in a blue Kia were in front of his house near Moon and Menaul. When he asked them to leave, they did but came back around and shot him.

The other shooting happened in the northeast Heights. APD got a call about a man getting shot in the hand, and they were able to find the gun.

This violence comes as advocacy groups like the Crusaders for Justice try to keep children away from violence this summer.

“A lot of the kids and the families don’t know about the pledge and the activities that they’re offering,” said Otero.

Last week, the organization launched its summer of nonviolence pledge in partnership with the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

“We’re trying to get the kids involved, get them off their phones and get them out to enjoy life. Hearing the age of this child, it’s very disappointing,” Otero said.

Otero believes the 11 year old’s parents should be held accountable for his crime spree on top of the charges he already faces.

“People are having kids, and then they’re not taking care of them,” said Otero.

APD worked with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the district attorney’s office and CYFD to figure out where to keep the child in custody.

The governor’s office told KOB 4 they’re committed to increasing public safety as “Our state remains in the grip of a public health emergency.” They went on to say, “Sadly our youth are not immune from the consequences and the governor supports examining ways to reduce juvenile crime.”

CYFD said in addition to APD and the DA’s office, they’re also working with the Department of Health and Behavioral Health. They also added they assisted in conducting a comprehensive evaluation out of concern.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement:

“Gov. Lujan Grisham remains committed to increasing public safety for all New Mexicans as our state remains in the grip of a public health emergency involving both gun violence and illegal narcotics. Sadly, our youth are not immune from the consequences and the governor supports examining ways to reduce juvenile crime. Gov. Lujan Grisham will continue to support strong prevention, safety, and accountability measures, and consider all options as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

KOB 4 also received the following statement from a CYFD spokesperson:

“CYFD is working collaboratively with Albuquerque Police Department, Department of Health, Behavioral Health and the District Attorney’s Office on this issue. CYFD assisted in conducting a comprehensive evaluation out of concern for the safety of the youth.

CYFD will continue to assist as necessary to ensure this youth receives the services needed.”