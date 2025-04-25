Local business helps APD nab burglary suspects

A brazen theft in broad daylight has one Albuquerque business owner double-checking his doors these days.

A pair of thieves hit a home remodeling company’s warehouse and got away with thousands in tools. Turns out, the couple was already on Albuquerque police’s radar.

Kole McKamey has been building his business for five years.

“My wife and I started the company six weeks after the COVID pandemic,” said McKamey.

It was a big risk that’s paid off so far. They started with kitchen remodeling, then moved into closets and bathrooms too.

“We’re just trying to do our part and enhance the community, uplift the community and be a part of the solution,” McKamey said.

They moved into this northeast Albuquerque warehouse in November.

“It’s been a great spot for us to kind of get into this new building and start this new kind of chapter of our business,” said McKamey.

But positive progress sometimes doesn’t come without setbacks.

“It was a typical Friday afternoon,” McKamey said.

They had the warehouse door cracked with workers going in and out. Then, this thief walks in, grabs some tools and runs out.

30 seconds later, he comes back to look around for more. He comes back a third time a minute later, and a woman joins him to look around. McKamey says they took thousands in tools.

“They saw an opportunity, and they jumped on it, which is just unfortunate,” said McKamey.

He uploaded the video to APD’s evidence portal, including shots of the couple’s car, and detectives delivered. They arrested Anthony Guzman and his girlfriend, Adacasia Miller.

Investigators were already working on multiple other cases where Guzman was allegedly driving the same car.

“The video is crazy because they, it’s almost like they, they weren’t scared of anything,” McKamey said.

Guzman is also accused of stealing a copper charging cable from a local Tesla charging station in February.

Investigators think he’s connected to at least three other burglaries between January and March. Police believe Miller was with him for at least two of them. She’s also accused of running from police after officers caught her in a stolen car.

“Crime negatively impacts, you know, all of our lives, whether it’s businesses, whether it’s your children, whether it’s the hobbies, the things you like to go out and do,” said McKamey.

But McKamey says he won’t let stolen tools stop him from building his dream.

“Sometimes everything doesn’t go your way, but we’re going to, you know, try to make lemonade out of lemons basically,” said McKamey.

Guzman and Miller are both still in jail as of Thursday night, but prosecutors have not filed to keep them there until trial, at this point