Local business owner charged, accused of killing shoplifting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Prosecutors are charging a local business owner with murder for killing a man that he says was stealing from his store.

They say this is what led to that big crime scene on Lomas and San Mateo Wednesday.

Mohtasem Mahir Thabata is the owner of Moe’s Smoke Shop on San Mateo. According to court documents, Thabata chased after Matthew Sedillo with a gun after Sedillo ran out of his store without paying.

Thabata reportedly grabbed onto the door of Sedillo’s car and was dragged before letting go. That’s when Thabata told officers he fired one shot at the car, hitting Sedillo.

Sedillo crashed in a nearby parking lot, and his car caught fire.