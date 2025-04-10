Local business owner reacts to National Guard deployment to Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says he welcomes the support of the National Guard after the governor announced she is deploying them to Albuquerque to help resolve the city's crime issues.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says he welcomes the support of the National Guard after the governor announced she is deploying them to Albuquerque to help resolve the city’s crime issues.

Police say they will only be serving a behind-the-scenes role. According to the governor and city leaders, this move will target the Central Avenue corridor, where police say public safety is particularly bad.

Business owners KOB 4 spoke with say things have gotten so bad in that part of town, any solution or help would be better than what is happening now.

“They do drugs right out in the open pretty much 24/7. Police drive by, they don’t even flinch,” said an anonymous business owner.

That is what this long-time business owner on central told us Wednesday. He didn’t want to be identified out of fear.

“I’m going to be forced out of business. That is inevitable because customers won’t frequent this part of town. After 50 years in business, we are getting close to shutting it down,” said the business owner.

So when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday she is deploying the National Guard to assist Albuquerque police fight crime, he said he was glad to see something being done.

“I am hopeful for anything that will bring change at this point,” the business owner said.

In a letter to the governor, Medina cited the fentanyl epidemic as one reason for the National Guard to step in.

Medina and the governor insist the troops will not be acting as police officers, but rather stepping into assistance roles.

“They are coming here to assist APD officers to go back into service so APD officers can clean up Albuquerque,” said Medina.

As far as why, after years of problems in the area, is a drastic solution being taken now, this business owner believes the big Route 66 Centennial Celebration could be part of it.

“They probably just want to make it look good for that. I think they are just trying to put lipstick on a pig, so to speak,” said the business owner.

The governor says between 60-70 National Guard troops will be deployed to the Duke City in mid-May. They are currently going through training right now.