Local catholic leaders react to election of Pope Leo XIV

Everyone has been taking in the moment, celebrating the new leader of the Catholic Church. For the first time, he's an American.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everyone has been taking in the moment, celebrating the new leader of the Catholic Church. For the first time, he’s an American.

The conclave selected Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost who will be known as Pope Leo XVI.

The archbishop and priests KOB 4 spoke with say this is a joyous moment for all.

Bells of celebration rang throughout the air at Catholic churches from the cathedral in Santa Fe, including at St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Albuquerque.

Father Vincent Chávez of the St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church says there is significance behind selecting Leo as his papal name.

“Pope Leo the XIII in the 1800s was the great champion pope during the industrial revolution for organized unions and workers, laborers,” said Chávez.

There is similar excitement from the archdiocese of Santa Fe, Archbishop John Wester.

“I was very impressed with the fact that Pope Leo began his first speech talking about peace. I don’t speak Italian, but I know ‘peace for everybody,’” said Wester.

Pope Leo XIV, who is from Chicago, is now the first American pope. It’s something the archbishop says he never thought would happen

“It’s exciting, it’s new, it’s historical. It has never happened over the last 2,000 years. But then again, the United States has been here until the last 200 and some years,” said Wester.

Wester says while it is exciting to have an American pope, Leo is now the leader of the 1.4 billion Catholics across the world.

“I don’t think they think of it as your country of origin. I think they think about who you are. Who is the person. What is their ministry like. What will he bring to the church?” Wester said.

Back at St. Therese, the sign outside the church now changed to say “Pope Leo XIV Hope for the poor.”

As Chávez says, it is a joyous day for Catholics everywhere.

“Great comfort that Leo the XIV is challenging and helping us and praying for us and praying for the world,” said Chávez.

The celebration of the new pope continues Thursday night as the archbishop will be holding a mass of thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Cathedral.