Local charities receive grants from Bezos Day One Families Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thanksgiving might be next week, but two local nonprofits already have something to be grateful for after receiving millions of dollars in grants.

Albuquerque natives Jeffrey Bezos and Lauren Sanchez awarded money to several organizations across the country in an effort to combat homelessness.

“Everyone is still a little in shock and belated, excited,” said Linda Zamora, a program director of Catholic Charities’ Center for Self-Sufficiency & Housing Assistance. “We received the maximum grant award of $5 million.”

“There was a loud shriek, which made everybody knew something good had happened,” said Cory Lee, CEO of the Barrett Foundation. “Barrett Foundation was fortunate enough to receive $1.25 million.”

The grants come from the Bezos Day One Families Fund.

Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico and the Barrett Foundation are joining 38 other organizations in 23 states, all in an effort to end homelessness.

“It’s a game changer for us and our community,” said Zamora. “We are going to be able to assist over 275 families with children and the transition from homelessness to housing.”

Each of those families will also receive wrap-around services like job development, mental health services, education and more to ensure success after finding housing.

But, for Zamora, helping her neighbors find housing is a promise fulfilled.

“I was a homeless youth, 18 to 24 years old, and navigating that world alone can be scary. And so I made a vow to myself and the community that this is where my passion will live,” Zamora said.

Catholic Charities and the Barrett Foundation have partnered in the past, so both were happy to see each other recognized.

“We all work together, so seeing one of our fellow organizations also funded was amazing,” said Lee.

The Barrett Foundation provides shelter for 40 women and children, and this grant money will let them help even more.

“It’s going to increase our capacity and our ability to provide more services to more women over the next five years. That really is our goal. We want homelessness to be rare, and we don’t want it to be a constant,” said Lee.

The grant will also let them add a new position for a navigator who will help women in the community and provide move-in assistance.

Lee shared this is the largest amount they’ve received in the organization’s history.

“Any time of year feels like Christmas or the holidays when you receive a gift like this, and it’s sweet at any time,” said Lee.