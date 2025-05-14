Local chef recognized by the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation has announced its TasteTwenty chefs for 2025, and New Mexico native, Kathleen Crook, is on the list.

SANTA FE, N.M. – One Santa Fe chef is cooking up quite the opportunity for herself.

The James Beard Foundation has announced its TasteTwenty chefs for 2025, and New Mexico native, Kathleen Crook, is on the list.

Crook is the co-founder and executive chef of Market Steer Steakhouse in downtown Santa Fe. From steak to seafood and everything in between, Crook serves it all to perfection.

She says her cooking journey began when she was watching TV at her parent’s ranch in southern New Mexico.

“I was watching TV and an infomercial for Scottsdale Culinary School came on, and I decided I was gonna go to culinary school. So, I picked up a cookbook, I cooked it cover to cover, and I applied for school,” said Crook.

She never looked back, and years later, Crook and her partner, Kristina Goode, opened Market Steer Steakhouse.

“When I was younger and in 4H and FFA I showed Market Steers so that was kind of where the name came about,” says Crook.

From the Tex Mex Mussels to the Green Chil Risotto, paying tribute to her New Mexican heritage flows through the entire menu at the restaurant.

Now, Crook’s creativity and dedication is being recognized as she is named one of the James Bear Foundation’s TasteTwenty Chefs for 2025-26.

Crook says it’s an honor and says that “it’s like the Oscars for chefs.”

Of course, her food is the star of the show and what made the foundation initially recognize her, but her character and passion for cooking is what really sets her apart from other chefs.

“If you don’t have humbleness and the want to work hard and the heart to do it. You know, you gotta cook from your heart cause in the food, it shows,” said Crook.

Crook will travel to Los Angeles, California at the end of July for the James Beard Foundation TasteTwenty Series Kickoff Event and Fundraiser.

Then, in November, the foundation will host a special event at Market Steer Steakhouse in Santa Fe to showcase Crook’s talents.

Tickets to attend that event will be on sale soon.