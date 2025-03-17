Local family hopes to reunite urn with owners

An unusual discovery at a local park started a local family's now two-month mission to reunite a missing member of another family.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An unusual discovery at a local park started a local family’s now two-month mission to reunite a missing member of another family.

“I just instantly wanted to give it back to the right person,” said Gage Gurnett.

Gurnett was playing with his daughter, Luna, at Jean Bellamah Park by Constitution and Juan Tabo when he found something unusual.

“As we were walking home, I just seen the box sitting underneath this tree, and I was just like, that’s a cool looking box. So I decided to grab it, but I was in a hurry, so I just put it in the bottom of the stroller,” said Gurnett.

It wasn’t until he got home that he realized what it was.

“When I opened it, I noticed it was ashes, and I felt horrible,” Gurnett said.

That was about six weeks ago. Ever since then, Gurnett and his family have been taking care of the urn and trying to find family members to return it to.

His mom, Susan Caristo, says so far they haven’t had much luck.

“Instinctively, we were wanting to make sure we put it on Facebook, because it doesn’t have any name or any markings on it. So we put it on Facebook, shared it a lot, just trying to find the right person that might know the connection to it,” said Caristo.

They’re hoping it was meant to be in the park, but they want to make sure the family gets their loved one back if that’s not the case.

“We were hoping maybe somebody just left it here for on a beautiful day, to share that beautiful day, and maybe just coming back for it after and just didn’t remember. I don’t know,” Caristo said.

“You never know, someone’s house could have got broken into and someone could just ditched it, you know, like, oh, doesn’t mean nothing to them. But it could mean everything to somebody,” said Gurnett.

They’re hopeful after all this time they can help reunite a family.

“We don’t have a lot of good stories, so I’d like this one to end up, good, a great ending for all of us,” said Caristo.

If you have any information about the urn or who it may belong to, contact the family at susancaristo1115@gmail.com.