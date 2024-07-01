Local family searches for answers after loved one is killed in hit-and-run

One local family says they still have more questions than answers about how their loved one died. Now they're turning to the community for help.

KOB 4 spoke to the family at a candlelight vigil to remember the daughter, sister, and fiancé they lost.

“A lot of mixed feelings, a lot of sadness, angel,” said Analisa Brill, Jeneva Salazar’s fiancé. “Sad because she’s gone, and she was left like an animal in the road, uncared for, but she was very much loved.”

Brill says she’s still in disbelief about what happened. According to Albuquerque police, Salazar was hit by a dark two-door car on Harper and San Mateo in northeast Albuquerque. The crash happened June 16 around 4 a.m.

Salazar’s family says they’re still waiting for justice. Her friends and family gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil.

Salazar’s mother, Cynthia Madrid, said her daughter may have struggled with addiction, but she did not deserve what happened to her.

“She fought her demons, she was fighting her demons, that makes no difference at all. She was someone’s daughter, she was an aunt, she was somebody’s sister, she was somebody. She was a human,” said Madrid.

Now Salazar’s family is pleading with the public for help getting answers.

“We just want justice. We want the person that did this – I guess as a mother my compassion and my empathy, if this was an accident we need to know that,” said Madrid. “If it wasn’t an accident, we still want answers, we need to know, and we deserve to know.”

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to call police.

KOB 4 reached out to APD for an update on the crash investigation but have not heard back.