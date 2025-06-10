Local father accused in infant’s death to remain in jail

A local father will stay in jail until trial following the death of his 4-month-old baby.

Victor Gonzales faced a judge for a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday. He’s charged with child abuse resulting in death after his 4-month-old baby was found dead on June 5.

Prosecutors say Gonzales, and the mother, Gabriella Muniz admitted to being daily narcotics users.

They told investigators they fell asleep with the baby between them. When they woke up about two hours later, the baby was dead.

On Tuesday, the judge heard arguments from both sides.

“Mom and dad both admitted to co-sleeping as we all know that is dangerous, that is something that is told to every parent. But also, any parent would have to admit that at some point they co-slept with their child,” said the defense attorney.

“Co-sleeping is one thing. He’s not being charged for just co-sleeping. He’s being charged for co-sleeping while under the influence of illegal drugs, and he admitted to being a daily fentanyl user,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Courtney Weaks ruled that Gonzales will stay in jail. The hearing came to a bit of a dramatic end as Gonzales turned to talk to people in court as an officer was leading him out.

The mother, Gabriella Muniz, was also supposed to be in court Tuesday, but she did not show because she was sick. Her hearing was reset for Friday.

