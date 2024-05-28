Local group designs self-defense tool for women

After hearing countless stories of abuse and rape, a local group has come up with a way to help women defend themselves.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After hearing countless stories of abuse and rape, a local group has come up with a way to help women defend themselves.

“You want to give them a way to fight back, so we wanted to give them a fighting chance,” said Christine Barber with ASUR New Mexico, which serves women on the streets.

She says they get reports at least three times a week.

“Only about 13% of those attacks are every reported to police,” Barber said. “Which is not what you want to hear because a lot of them are rapes and so they’re not getting medical treatment afterwards.”

That’s why they have created the “diamond fist,” a self-defense device. Barber worked with two women who helped to design the product.

“Nicole Meleori was murdered in 2018 and Angie Romero was missing as of October 2018, presumed dead, murdered,” Barber said. “I missed them, they were amazing.”

All the diamond fists are made from recycled Grade 2 plastic that Barber collects herself. She says reusing materials keeps the costs down. They also wanted something small but effective.

The diamond fists are going on sale this week. Barber says she only wishes Nicole and Angie could see.

“I think they would be happy to see it distributed on a much larger level because it was just us doing it for like almost six months to a year,” Barber said.

Barber says several women have already told them that the diamond fist has saved their lives. You can buy one at the local Quirky Books bookstore. She says all proceeds from sales will go toward creating a new women’s shelter.