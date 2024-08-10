Local group offers workshops to educate students on gun violence prevention

Time and time again, we've seen way too many young lives cut short after senseless acts of violence. Some of those tragedies happen in a place children should feel safe – at school.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The school year is underway in Albuquerque. For some students, one of the most important lessons they learn this year isn’t from a text book.

“I think I have the best job in the world because I get to work with our young people,” said Miranda Viscoli co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

Viscoli and her group, New Mexicans Against Gun Violence, visit several schools in the metro to teach children they can be the ones to stop gun violence in their own classrooms.

“We really work with the kids about peaceful resolutions, because a lot of our gun violence is retaliatory, right?” said Viscoli.

Over the last few years, the metro has had its share of deadly school shootings. For example, the death of Bennie Hargrove, the Washington Middle School student who was trying to stop a bully in 2021 and lost his life for it.

At Atrisco Heritage High School, a student was shot and killed in December 2023. Police say they were playing with guns in the parking lot that night, and he was shot by his friend.

In February 2022, a West Mesa student was shot and killed near the school. Police say, at the time, him and another student were arguing over a gun.

Most recently, in March of this year, a Cibola High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on a school bus.

Viscoli says the workshops bring in guest speakers who share personal experiences about how gun violence impacted their lives. It seems like the one-on-one approach is sinking in.

“We know that this program works when we saw last year, we had sheriff Allen speaking to one of our students, to one of our classrooms, and he said, ‘Look, you guys, if somebody has a gun at school, you have to say something.’ Two hours later, a person knew their friend was drunk and had a firearm, went to the principal and said he has a firearm, and it was removed,” Viscoli said.

This year, the workshops are expanding to visit the Health Leadership Charter School and GED programs.

Viscoli says the workshops are proof not to give up on our youth.

“It was a reminder that this works, and that when we talk to our young people, really talk to them, they will listen and they will do the right thing. And I think that’s what adults in the community, we have to realize how do we help our youth at the same time respect them. And know they are smart enough to make the right choices,” said Viscoli.