Local man accused of burning 14 dogs to death makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local man accused of burning 14 dogs to death faced a judge Tuesday.

Police say in April, Maximiliano Martinez set a shed on fire at the home where his boyfriend was staying in northeast Albuquerque.

16 dogs were trapped in that shed, and all but two died.

Martinez is facing multiple charges, and prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until his trial.