New technology at Presbyterian Hospital is giving men one more way to face a cancer diagnosis.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New technology at Presbyterian Hospital is giving men one more way to face a cancer diagnosis.

The urology department is the only one in the state using new technology to treat prostate cancer.

KOB 4 sat down with the first patient who signed up for the procedure and who is now cancer-free.

Watch the video above for more.